Watch: Video of seven family members riding without helmets on single bike goes viral

The video has been watched more than 1.2 million times.

People are talking about it on social media.

The video was posted on Twitter.

A video of a family of seven riding a single bike has just become public. People have been talking about the event on social media.

The video was posted on Twitter by user. It starts with a man on his motorcycle with a child sitting in front of him. Three other children and two women are waiting to get on the bike. Soon, another child is seen being put on the bike, and then the rest of the family piles on as well. You can also see that neither the person riding the bike nor the women and children are wearing helmets.

In the caption, the user wrote, “Speechless.”

“Seven people were on a two-wheeler. What will happen to the kids if the two-wheeler falls? “The two-owner/rider wheeler’s should be arrested and their license should be taken away,” wrote one user.

Many people said that the people were putting their lives in danger by breaking traffic laws, while others said that they did this because they didn't have access to proper transportation.

Some people posted screenshots from the video that showed the family wasn’t the only ones who didn’t follow the rules of the road.

