Watch: Video of volleyball players dancing to Bollywood song goes viral

Sometimes games are played for fun, not competition. This was proven true when a group of volleyball players turned the court into a dance floor. And they chose “Kala Chashma” from Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s movie Baar Baar Dekho, which has become the internet’s favourite. Since a Norwegian dance group used this song to show off their amazing moves at a friend’s wedding, it has gone viral on social media like crazy.

 

A post shared by good food, good mood! (@_wholesomememeworld)

The video was shared on Instagram on August 12 by a page. It was made by a user.

It starts with a girl in a blue jersey getting ready to pass the ball to the other players. She passes the approaching volleyball to one of her teammates, who then passes it to a third teammate for a smash.

But this player makes a funny change. She doesn’t catch the ball, so she rolls around on the floor with her hand on her stomach to make it look like she’s in pain. But the next second, the girl starts dancing with the other players to the song.

Since it was shared, more than 4.8 million people have watched it and more than 5.4 lakh people have liked it. People were surprised to see the dance.

One user wrote, “Didn’t see that coming,” and another said, “You all know this is an Indian song called Kaala Chashma (which means “black glasses” or “sunglasses” in English), and the beat is epic.”

“She gets the prize. This one is the best, lol “said a third person.

