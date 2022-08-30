Watch viral: 10-year-old saves epileptic mother from drowning

Gavin was sitting on a porch when he heard loud splashing.

When his epileptic mother had a seizure in the family pool, a 10-year-old boy stopped her from drowning. The woman’s home had a security camera that caught the whole thing on film. On the video, you can see the boy jump into the pool while his mother is having seizures. A dog can also be seen waiting for a chance to get into the pool by the stairs.

The woman, Lori Keeney, wrote on Facebook on August 6 that her son’s name is Gavin and that she was grateful to him for saving her. Along with the post, Ms. Keeney also shared the video she had taken of the event.

When the video was shared, it got a lot of views and a lot of comments.

“Your son is looking out for you. What an amazing young man. In the comments section of the post, a user said, “He is a real hero, no doubt about it.”

“God bless you, Gavin,” said someone else. You are mommy’s Angel!!! Mom, i’m glad you’re ok!!!

ABC News says that the event took place in Oklahoma, which is in the United States. Ms. Keeney told the outlet that she and her son decided to go swimming because they wanted to have a great morning.

Gavin had just gotten out of the pool, and Ms. Keeney said, “I just had a seizure.” She also said, “It scared me more than anything else has ever scared me.”

A private source says that Gavin was sitting on a porch when he heard loud splashing and saw his mother drowning in the pool.

Before his grandfather could do anything, he jumped into the pool, lifted his mother to the stairs, and kept her head above water for more than a minute, the outlet said.

“I was a little bit scared,” Gavin told the news source. The Kingston Police Department also gave the 10-year-old a prize for being brave.

Ms. Keeney told her son how much she appreciated him. “He’s my hero for sure,” she said. “But I do feel like he’s also my guardian angel.”

