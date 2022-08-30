Watch viral: African kids dance to Justin Bieber and Kid Laroi’s Stay

Masaka Kids Africana from Uganda published the clip.

The video has been watched 9.8 million times.

Thousands have said nice things about the kids.

African kids dancing to Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi’s Stay is going viral on social media. Masaka Kids Africana from Uganda published the clip on Instagram to support orphans, poor, and war-affected children.

The title of the video that was shared three days ago was, “Mood for the weekend. Happy Saturday everyone wherever you are, have a great weekend.” The caption also had a heart emoticon and several hashtags, such as #masakakidsafricana, #dancereels, and #reelsinstagram. They also mentioned the singer Justin Bieber and the rapper The Kid Laroi in their post. At the beginning of the video, a kid plays scrap metal drums. As the video goes on, the kids can be seen moving to the hit song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaka Kids Africana (@masakakidsafricana)

“So cute,” one person wrote. Someone else wrote, “This vibe.” “Absolutely GORGEOUS,” said a third person. “That was a very nice video,” said a fourth.

But this is not the first time the group has posted a video on Instagram. A video of them dancing to the Bollywood hit Kala Chashma from the movie Baar Baar Dekho went viral on the Internet earlier.

