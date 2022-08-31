Watch viral: Beautiful scene of Northern Lights exploding in Alaska

Aurora explosion in Alaska!

The video depicts an explosive, green aurora.

The video has gotten over 3.2 million views.

On social media, you must have seen videos of different natural events. The beauty and magic of nature come to mind when you watch these amazing videos. One of these videos is making the rounds on the internet, and it shows the aurora exploding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vincent Ledvina (@vincentledvina)

A user posted the video to Instagram few days ago. It shows a beautiful scene of the Northern Lights exploding in Alaska, which is in the United States. “Aurora explosion in Alaska! Can’t wait to go back,” the caption says.

Mr. Ledvina is a scientist, according to his Instagram bio, and calls himself “The Aurora Guy.” He also studies the weather in space and is an expert at finding green skies.

At the beginning of the video is a text super that says, “When I say the aurora can “explode,” this is what I mean. On the count of three, the video shows the aurora exploding and turning the sky green. The green light can be seen everywhere, which makes the view even more beautiful.”

“The aurora was so bright that it caused my camera to get too much light. Even a naked eye could see how green it was. A substorm, which is what the explosion is called, is when the aurora gets brighter for a short time and moves toward the equator. Substorms have three stages: getting bigger, breaking up, and getting better “The text super tells us more.

Since it was posted on Instagram, the video has gotten over 3.2 million views and over 3.4 lakh likes. It also got a lot of comments and questions about what was going on and where it could be seen.

“I hope to see the Northern Lights in person one day… BTW, I have a question: Do these Auroras look as bright as they do in the videos, or are they more like the stars, where you can only see them when there’s no light pollution? “one user asked.

One person asked, “Where would you recommend going if you wanted to see the lights? Like the place with the best odds.” A third person just said, “Wow, that’s awesome.”

