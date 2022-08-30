Watch viral: Instead of dolls or toys, a girl plays with spiders

The video has been watched more than 176k times.

Few people in this world like spiders, and that is a proven fact. The creepy crawlies with eight legs and big eyes are scary enough to make you shiver. Several videos of rooms in Australia full of spiders have already given netizens bad dreams. We won’t lie and say that after watching those videos, we haven’t all felt like Ron Weasley in the Forbidden Forest, surrounded by spiders. But this video is scary and amazing all at the same time.

The video, which was posted on Twitter, shows a young girl playing in her backyard. The girl, though, is seen playing with huge spiders instead of dolls or other toys. You did read that correctly! The child can be seen laughing and playing with spiders as if they were puppies.

If you’re scared of spiders, you should… run away from your phone.

This Spider girl 🕷😱🕷 pic.twitter.com/ScYvfS1mK7 — Best Videos 🎥🔞 (@_BestVideos) August 18, 2022

The video has been watched more than 176k times and gotten a lot of comments. People on the Internet were shocked by the video and worried about the girl’s safety. Many, though, said that the girl was brave to play with things that scared a lot of people.

