The Undertaker is one of WWE’s most popular wrestlers. Even though he stopped wrestling in 2020, fans still love to act like they are in a ring and do his signature moves. Just like this video of a kid copying The Undertaker’s move that was posted on Instagram.

The wrestling fan who goes by the name ro knows wrestling and has his own Instagram page shared the video. At the beginning of the video, the kid is seen sitting on a chair and wearing a mask of The Undertaker’s face. When he raises his hands, the chef behind him sets fire to the table to make it look more dramatic. As the video goes on, the boy takes off his mask and says, “Rest in peace,” which is a famous line. At the end, people can be seen chanting “Undertaker” while the boy stands on a chair with his arms in the air.

Since it was posted two days ago, the video has gotten over 1.2 million views, over 6,500 likes, and many comments.

Someone said, “It’s going to blow up.” “LEGEND!!!! LOL,” wrote someone else. “Ro, you did an amazing job!!!” said a third. “RO KNOWS!!” was written on a fourth.

