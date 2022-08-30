Watch viral: Kid knew how to take Turkish ice-cream

The salesperson pulls the ice-cream cone by its stick.

The techniques and the way of selling the product are amazing.

The video has been viewed 409k times.

In the modern era of the 20s, the changes in every field are fantastic. Either we talk about business, technology, or any other field where the old methods have changed. In the field of food and marketing, new marketing techniques were used to promote the product. So, everyone is aware of Turkish ice cream, which was recently introduced to the world. The techniques and the way of selling the product are amazing. Everyone who wanted to buy or those who were watching kept themselves entertained by the song the shop played. These videos go viral within the minute when they are uploaded on the social site. The audience comments and reviews are very interesting to read.

Recently, the clip of the Turkish ice-cream went viral on social sites. The video was posted on the site on August 28, 2022, with the caption “The only one who knew how to deal with him.” What the video shows is that the seller is applying the trick of pulling the cone of ice-cream away by the stick. But the kid did not play with the seller. Instead of playing, he snatched the stick and put it away from the stick which the cone ice-cream was attached to.

Watch the video here below:

Since it was posted on Facebook, the video has been viewed 409k times. It has been liked by 1800 people and shared 9600 times. Today, netizens brings another lovely video to Lough, who managed to smile despite the circumstances. Watch the video and refresh your mood. Don’t wait for the time to laugh.

