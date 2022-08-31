Watch viral: Video shows bull scaring off tiger in the wild

Pressure of human presence is perhaps having a huge role.

It has gotten more than 17,000 views.

More than 900 likes.

Advertisement

Several videos on the internet show animals fighting to see who is the strongest. But this time, a video of a bull scaring away a tiger in the wild is getting a lot of attention on Twitter.

Courage is found in unlikely places…

Bull scares away the tiger. This is not the behaviour apex predator that we know. Pressure of human presence is perhaps having a huge role.

WA fwd pic.twitter.com/6A4kx39yVc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 30, 2022

Advertisement

Twitter user posted this video on Tuesday with the caption, “Bull scares away the tiger. This is not the behavior apex predator that we know. Pressure of human presence is perhaps having a huge role.”

At the beginning of the video, a wild bull is walking down a road when a tiger comes out of nowhere and tries to attack it. But the bull shows courage by chasing the big cat back into the forest. He then leaves the area.

When the bull leaves the frame, the tiger comes back and walks across the road, where a car has stopped.

Since the video was shared, it has gotten more than 17,000 views and more than 900 likes. Hundreds of people on Twitter have shared the video.

“Sir, you are right. Thanks, that was a nice video. From it, we can learn something. We should face our weaknesses, problems, difficulties, sickness, or depression with courage and boldness. Only then can we get through them all. God bless you all and help us through our troubles and illnesses. Nice Video, “someone wrote.

Advertisement

Another person said, “Even in Panchatantra, healthy young bulls are scary to the top predator.”

“Surprise factor seems to have worked in the bull’s favour,” said a third user who shared the video.

Also Read Video of squirrel playing with ball on trampoline has gone viral; watch The squirrel finds the whole thing very funny. The video has gotten...