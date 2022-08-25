What dog would do if it saw thief; Watch the reaction

The dog, “asks” the “thief” to play with him at the end of the video.

More than a million people have watched it.

Labrador’s reaction to a thief is funny.

There are a lot of videos on the Internet that show pets doing strange and funny things. Like this Instagram video that shows what a pet owner thinks their Labrador would do if it saw a thief. The video is funny and might make you laugh so hard that you cry.

“What would you do if you saw Magnus coming at you?” The Instagram page for the dog named Magnus has a video with a caption that says, “This is Magnus.” “The best therapist has fur and four legs,” the page’s bio says about the cute dog.

The video starts with a text that says, “What it would look like to break into my house.” It then shows a “thief” breaking into a house by using a knife to open the door. Magnus is seen coming down the stairs with a stuffed animal in his mouth as the video goes on. He “asks” the “thief” to play with him at the end.

Since it was shared four days ago, more than a million people have watched it. Several people have also said something about the clip. “This is so cute,” someone wrote. “I could totally see him doing that,” said someone else, adding a laughing face. A third person said, “If I saw Magnus coming at me, I would hug and kiss him very hard.”

“Magnus changed the thief! He was moved to tears by Magnus’s love and kindness “read a comment on an Instagram page that was all about a dog named Jake. Thunderstruck Labs wrote on another page, “Haha! He will cuddle with the thief until you get home and can deal with it.” Another comment on an Instagram page for a dog named Sheldon said, “We would have the same!”

