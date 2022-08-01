Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • What Should We Expect From The Drama “Muhabbat Ke Akhri Khani”?
What Should We Expect From The Drama “Muhabbat Ke Akhri Khani”?

What Should We Expect From The Drama “Muhabbat Ke Akhri Khani”?

Articles
Advertisement
What Should We Expect From The Drama “Muhabbat Ke Akhri Khani”?
Advertisement
  • A lot of drama series are ending, we need to find something else to watch.
  • Alizeh Shah-led drama series Muhabbat Ke Akhri Khani caught our attention.
  • The teaser, which is less than a minute long.
Advertisement

Since a lot of drama series are ending, we need to find something else to watch. So it’s no wonder that the Alizeh Shah-led drama series Muhabbat Ke Akhri Khani caught our attention.

The teaser, which is less than a minute long, will really hook you with the beautiful scenery of Kashmir. Sami Khan told his fans and people who follow him on Instagram about the news. He did this by posting a teaser with the words:

“Every love story has a heroine, hero and a villain but in the gorgeous valleys and vales of Kashmir takes place a drama serial starring Alizeh Shah, Shahzad Sheikh and Sami Khan, coming soon, only on TV.”

The narrator says in the video clip, “There is Kashmir, and there is another love story.”

The only “heroine,” Alizeh Shah, is shown running towards Shahzad Sheikh at one end of the bridge while dressed as a bride. Then, our main character goes from being happy and holding out his arms to hug the bride to being scared.

We hear gunshots and see Sami Khan standing behind Alizeh Shah with a gun. Alizeh Shah falls to the ground. At that point, the narrator says: “And there will be one villain.”

Advertisement

Also released a video with the lyrics to the Muhabbat Ke Akhri Khani OST. This song was sung by Asrar Shah and Hadiqa Kiani. Based on that, it looks like Shahzad Sheikh, Alizeh Shah, and Sami Khan might be in a love triangle.

We don’t know anything about the rest of the Muhabbat Ke Akhri Khani cast besides these main characters.

Also Read

Fans connect the plot of “Bakhtawar” to the serial “Parizaad”
Fans connect the plot of “Bakhtawar” to the serial “Parizaad”

'Bakhtawar' takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster, packed with suspense and entertainment....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story