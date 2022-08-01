What Should We Expect From The Drama “Muhabbat Ke Akhri Khani”?

A lot of drama series are ending, we need to find something else to watch.

Alizeh Shah-led drama series Muhabbat Ke Akhri Khani caught our attention.

The teaser, which is less than a minute long.

Since a lot of drama series are ending, we need to find something else to watch. So it's no wonder that the Alizeh Shah-led drama series Muhabbat Ke Akhri Khani caught our attention.

The teaser, which is less than a minute long, will really hook you with the beautiful scenery of Kashmir. Sami Khan told his fans and people who follow him on Instagram about the news. He did this by posting a teaser with the words:

“Every love story has a heroine, hero and a villain but in the gorgeous valleys and vales of Kashmir takes place a drama serial starring Alizeh Shah, Shahzad Sheikh and Sami Khan, coming soon, only on TV.”

The narrator says in the video clip, “There is Kashmir, and there is another love story.”

The only “heroine,” Alizeh Shah, is shown running towards Shahzad Sheikh at one end of the bridge while dressed as a bride. Then, our main character goes from being happy and holding out his arms to hug the bride to being scared.

We hear gunshots and see Sami Khan standing behind Alizeh Shah with a gun. Alizeh Shah falls to the ground. At that point, the narrator says: “And there will be one villain.”

Also released a video with the lyrics to the Muhabbat Ke Akhri Khani OST. This song was sung by Asrar Shah and Hadiqa Kiani. Based on that, it looks like Shahzad Sheikh, Alizeh Shah, and Sami Khan might be in a love triangle.

We don’t know anything about the rest of the Muhabbat Ke Akhri Khani cast besides these main characters.

