Will Smith sells his house after sighting a big spider; Watch

Will Smith and his son filmed themselves killing a spider.

More than 871,000 people have liked the post.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor came back to Instagram.

When actor Will Smith and his son Trey Smith saw a huge spider walking across the floor of their home, they were scared.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor came back to Instagram one day later and posted a video of himself jumping on a chair when he saw a big tarantula spider in his room. Will, who was with his oldest son Trey Smith, was heard saying in the clip, “What the hell is going on? That spider is a big-a**!”

Will gave his son the job of getting rid of the spiders while he climbed onto a chair to keep himself safe. “I’m on a chair. Okay, Trey, you need to get that thing out of here. Please. You are strong and young. You’re ready for the bite, “he said.

Then, it was funny to hear Trey say, “Why do I have to do this?” as he moved toward the spider and put a glass on top of it. “All right, that’s the biggest spider we’ve ever seen,” he said.

Will did eventually come to help after Trey put the huge creature in a glass box while his dad screamed. The actor said, “We’re taking turns, we’re a team.” He then had the idea to put a piece of paper under the glass cup so they could lift it up and throw the spider out the window.

Will then said at the end of the video, “This is the situation we’re in. We’re going to sell the house “. “Posting this from a Holiday Inn” was written as a joke in the post’s title.

More than 871,000 people have liked the post since it was shared. Sheree Zampino, Will Smith’s ex-wife and Trey’s mother, also said something. “I’m done with family dinners at home.” Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith also said, “That’s HIS house now,” on her Red Table Talk account.

“This is scary but so funny lol,” wrote one person on the internet. “Lol, you are so funny,” said someone else.

