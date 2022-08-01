World record: Four men play 2,097 miniature golf holes in 24 hours

The team put 2,097 holes in 24 hours, surpassing the previous record of 1,440 established by a German team in 2005.

The attempt raised money for disaster relief efforts for victims of recent tornadoes and flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

It took place at Putt-Putt Golf of Erlanger in Kentucky.

In Kentucky, four miniature golf fanatics achieved a Guinness World Record by putting together 2,097 holes in 24 hours.

At 8 a.m. on Sunday, Cole Hetzel, Chris Hetzel, Tony Centers, and Bob Schoettinger began their attempt at Putt-Putt Golf of Erlanger and completed it at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The players reported breaking the previous record at around 10:45 pm on Sunday.

Watch the video here:

The record attempt raised donations for Matthew:25 Ministries and its disaster relief efforts for victims of recent tornadoes in Goshen and Mayfield and flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

