World record: Four men play 2,097 miniature golf holes in 24 hours

In Kentucky, four miniature golf fanatics achieved a Guinness World Record by putting together 2,097 holes in 24 hours.
At 8 a.m. on Sunday, Cole Hetzel, Chris Hetzel, Tony Centers, and Bob Schoettinger began their attempt at Putt-Putt Golf of Erlanger and completed it at 8 a.m. on Monday.
The team put 2,097 holes in 24 hours, surpassing the previous record of 1,440 established by a German team in 2005.
The players reported breaking the previous record at around 10:45 pm on Sunday.
Watch the video here:
The record attempt raised donations for Matthew:25 Ministries and its disaster relief efforts for victims of recent tornadoes in Goshen and Mayfield and flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
