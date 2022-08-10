World record is broken by Lego train with 101 cars

Alexander Blong, age 14, of Auckland, New Zealand, constructed a toy train with 101 cars out of Lego bricks.

The 82-foot-long train took him about 50 hours to construct.

It had 32 more carriages than the previous record holder.

Advertisement

A New Zealand youngster set a Guinness World Record by constructing a toy train with 101 cars out of Lego bricks.

Alexander Blong, age 14, of Auckland, stated that he attempted to construct a Lego train with 101 cars due to his boredom during Covid-19 lockdowns and after watching the film Snowpiercer.

“I was bored, as most people were, and watching Netflix. There was this show I really liked called Snowpiercer, which was about this really long train that goes around the globe,” Blong told global media outlets.

Watch the video here:

Blong said that constructing the 82-foot-long train took him about 50 hours. His train won the Guinness World Record for having the most carriages in a toy train.

Advertisement

It had 32 more carriages than the previous record holder.

He told Guinness World Records, “This is truly incredible and inspires me to dream and create bigger projects.”

Also Read Schoolboy’s sweet proposal reminds others of their first crush On social media, a similar video has been shared, which might make...