Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
World record is broken by Lego train with 101 cars

World record is broken by Lego train with 101 cars

Articles
Advertisement
World record is broken by Lego train with 101 cars

New Zealand teenager builds Lego train with record-breaking 101 carriages

Advertisement
  • Alexander Blong, age 14, of Auckland, New Zealand, constructed a toy train with 101 cars out of Lego bricks.
  • The 82-foot-long train took him about 50 hours to construct.
  • It had 32 more carriages than the previous record holder.
Advertisement

A New Zealand youngster set a Guinness World Record by constructing a toy train with 101 cars out of Lego bricks.

Alexander Blong, age 14, of Auckland, stated that he attempted to construct a Lego train with 101 cars due to his boredom during Covid-19 lockdowns and after watching the film Snowpiercer.

I was bored, as most people were, and watching Netflix. There was this show I really liked called Snowpiercer, which was about this really long train that goes around the globe,” Blong told global media outlets.

Watch the video here:

Blong said that constructing the 82-foot-long train took him about 50 hours. His train won the Guinness World Record for having the most carriages in a toy train.

Advertisement

It had 32 more carriages than the previous record holder.

He told Guinness World Records, “This is truly incredible and inspires me to dream and create bigger  projects.”

Also Read

Schoolboy’s sweet proposal reminds others of their first crush
Schoolboy’s sweet proposal reminds others of their first crush

On social media, a similar video has been shared, which might make...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story