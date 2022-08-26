Yashma Gill hair transformation video goes viral

Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born on 20th November 1989 in Karachi. Her acting career began in 2016 with the drama series Meri Saheli Meri Bhabhi.

Millions of people love the Meri Saheli Meri Bhabhi for her lively personality and ethereal beauty. People on the Internet went crazy for the starlet after she posted a video of herself.

Yashma was seen with a haircut that went well with her beautiful round face. A professional hairdresser at Pengs Salon gave Gill a new look, and she seemed happy with it as she did a hair flip pose

The actress from Pyar Ke Sadqe wrote the video’s caption, “New hair don’t care 💇‍♀️”

The actress’s stunning looks have been matched in the showbiz, and her acting skills and sense of style are gifts from God. Yashma is a true star in the entertainment industry.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her video went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

