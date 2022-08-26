Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Yashma Gill hair transformation video goes viral
Yashma Gill hair transformation video goes viral

Yashma Gill hair transformation video goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Yashma Gill hair transformation video goes viral

Yashma Gill hair transformation video goes viral

Advertisement

Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born on 20th November 1989 in Karachi. Her acting career began in 2016 with the drama series Meri Saheli Meri Bhabhi.

Millions of people love the Meri Saheli Meri Bhabhi for her lively personality and ethereal beauty. People on the Internet went crazy for the starlet after she posted a video of herself.

Yashma was seen with a haircut that went well with her beautiful round face. A professional hairdresser at Pengs Salon gave Gill a new look, and she seemed happy with it as she did a hair flip pose

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

Advertisement

The actress from Pyar Ke Sadqe wrote the video’s caption, “New hair don’t care 💇‍♀️”

The actress’s stunning looks have been matched in the showbiz, and her acting skills and sense of style are gifts from God.  Yashma is a true star in the entertainment industry.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her video went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

Advertisement

Also Read

Ushna Shah looks ravishing in beautiful saree
Ushna Shah looks ravishing in beautiful saree

Ushna Shah is a Pakistani actress and model. She appeared in a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story