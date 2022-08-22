Zara Noor Abbas gets slammed for Kathak Dance

Advertisement
Zara Noor Abbas is a Pakistani actress and model who has been in the entertainment business for a long time and has a lot of skills. Even though Zara was born into an artistic family, she made a name for herself in the business world through her own hard work and dedication. Asad Siddiqui, who is also a Pakistani actor, is married to Zara Noor Abbas.

Zara Noor Abbas recently posted a video of herself practising classical kathak dance with her dance teacher on her official Instagram account. “Can’t even come close to her style. But it was a dream to try to follow her when she was dancing to live music on the spot. She wrote, “My beautiful Panna Anty, teacher and sweetheart.”

 

A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

The netizens were quick to respond after the video went viral on social media. The keyboard warriors made fun of Zara’s dance moves and told her to stop doing things like that. Here’s what the audience said.

