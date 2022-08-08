Zarnish Khan gets us in the festive groove in pretty pastel dress

Zarnish Khan is a famous and Pakistani actress.

She completes her look with subtle makeup.

Look is perfect for an intimate wedding.

Zarnish Khan is a well-known Pakistani actress and model about a plethora of talent. She recently posted some beautiful pictures wore a dark green dress designed by “shirin Hassan” and looked simply gorgeous.

Pastel color dresses especially have a soft spot in our hearts for their subtle yet classy look. Zarnish in her pretty pastel lehenga makes us fall in love with gold details all over again. The brocade blouse features a long plunging neckline which she has paired with an pastel long lehenga with and kundan meenakari jewellery.

Showcases her beautiful dress with her amazing dance moves watch here;

She completes her look with subtle makeup and straight hairs. Her entire look is perfect for an intimate wedding for this season for a sundowner function or a day wedding with lots of dancing while not compromising on the style quotient either.

Earlier, Zarnish Khan defended a post in which a woman was asked to make a compromise, which could be seen as a controversial topic. But the actor had made this expectation about everyone instead of just one gender. Some people didn’t seem to get that, so the Sun Yaara actor has made another statement to explain what she meant for those who didn’t get it.

