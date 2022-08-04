Zarnish Khan spoken out against abusive relationships

Advertisement
  • Zarnish Khan takes on abusive relationships compromise.
  • She is highlightinga controversial topic.
  • But the actor had made this expectation .
Zarnish Khan recently defended a post in which a woman was asked to make a compromise, which could be seen as a controversial topic. But the actor had made this expectation about everyone instead of just one gender. Some people didn’t seem to get that, so the Sun Yaara actor has made another statement to explain what she meant for those who didn’t get it.

Khan posted an Instagram story on Wednesday that went into more detail about the situation for those who got something else from it. “I’m pretty familiar with the situation, and I haven’t written anything for or against that! “I’m only talking about the “slogans, statements, and memes” that make people feel bad and support wrong ideas,” she wrote.

Zarnish Khan

Zarnish Khan

Reminding netizens that her opinion was never based on gender, she said, “Another thing I added to the statement was to educate your boys the same way so we never have to face such issues in the first place!” Some of you surprise me to my core with your mind-numbing assumptions and conclusions. “

She explained it in simple terms and said, “P.S. I highly condemn insensitive behaviour as well as mentally or physically abusive relationships.”

On Monday, the Ye Dil Mera actor posted a picture on her Instagram story of an older woman wiping the tears of a younger woman and telling her that she has to make a choice. “Just a thought. Why do we attach a negative connotation to such statements?” “There’s nothing wrong with knowing and understanding that life is all about compromises, regardless of whatever the situation might be,” she had written.

