Zhalay Sarhadi’s stuns in gorgeous pictures from Chicago

Zhalay Sarhadi is a beautiful Pakistani TV actress, model, and former VJ who has been taking over TV screens for a long time. Zhalay’s first show on TV was a drama called “Muthi Bhar Mitti,” which she starred in with Faysal Qureshi, Qavi Khan, and Samina Pirzada. Since then, Zhalay has been in a lot of dramas and telefilms up to the present day.

Zhalay Sarhadi is on vacation in Chicago right now. Zhalay used her official Instagram account to keep her fans up to date on the trip by posting a series of beautiful pictures of herself. In her most recent vacation photos, Zhalay is seen wearing trendy and super chic western outfits that give everyone major style goals. You can see that Zhalay is making the most of her trip as she looks at some interesting and unusual parts of Chicago.