Zoya Nasir and Hania Aamir excite fans with BTS video

Mere Humsafar” has been winning people over and is the talk of the town among drama fans right now. The family drama is directed by Qaseem Ali Mureed. Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan, and Omar Shahzad are all in the cast.

Even though the drama is a heartbreaking look at how complicated relationships can be, the atmosphere behind the camera is surprisingly fun and full of laughs.

Now, Zoya Nasir has made her fans happy with a BTS video that shows the actress from Zebaish having a great time with the actress from Ishqiya.

The Hania actress wrote “Ye meri behen hai” as the caption for the funny Instagram video.

Ali Rehman Khan and Hania Aamir both had roles in the upcoming movie Parde Mein Rehne Do. The movie was written by Mohsin Ali, and Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat all worked together to make it.

