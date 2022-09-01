Ad is looking for psychic but provides no contact information

Drivers travelling through Fairfield Street in Manchester, United Kingdom, were perplexed by a billboard advertisement. The ad is looking for a psychic but provides no contact information; the sole text on the billboard is “Psychic Wanted – You Know Where To Apply” Mandoemedia, the business that put up the sign, told Manchester Evening News that a mystery guy paid an undisclosed sum for the modest sign and supplied minimum specifics. According to the site, the man told them that a true medium will know exactly when, where, and how to reach him.

Spotted in Manchester. Psychic wanted. pic.twitter.com/ID9UpH2xVo — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) August 23, 2022

On August 18, a sign with a black backdrop and a green triangle was placed along the busy road.

“We initially mistook it for a prank, but the individual indicated that they were serious and wanted to discover a true psychic. They reasoned that the easiest way to accomplish this would be to post a ‘psychic wanted’ ad with no contact information because a skilled psychic would know when, when, and how to contact them “Mandoemedia.com’s Steve Baxter told private source

Mr Baxter went on to say that the individual was needed to locate a genuine psychic, adding that “maybe they had been swindled by a phoney.”

A mother in New Jersey put up a hoarding last month to congratulate her daughter on her PhD degree.

Kendra Busbee was so pleased of her kid that she decided to tell the whole town about it. The billboard cost $1,250, but the impact was priceless, according to the pleased mother.

“You must be my bright star. You were going to shine regardless of where you were! I am the most proud mama bean. Dr. Kristine S. Smalls, I adore you “claimed the woman in a Facebook post.

