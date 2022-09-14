After his country reclaimed Kharkiv, the Ukrainian soldier met his mother and broke down

The widely shared video depicts a Ukrainian soldier going home.

The ambassador of Ukraine to Estonia shared the video on Twitter.

The soldier’s return home was widely celebrated online.

Advertisement

Your heart will be warmed by a video that has been going viral on the internet. The widely shared video depicts a Ukrainian defender going home after Kozacha Lopan was freed. Seeing his son home again, healthy and whole, must have been both an emotional high point and a moment of relief for the mother. The ambassador of Ukraine to Estonia, Mariana Betsa, shared the video on Twitter. 12k+ people have seen the video.

The mother runs toward the troops as they arrive in a vehicle in the now-viral footage. She gives her kid a warm embrace while expressing her relief at seeing him. Even when speaking to him, she becomes emotional. Her expression conveys happiness and relief.

“Joyful tears. After Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region was freed, a Ukrainian defender met his mother.

Watch the video below:

Tears of joy. Ukrainian defender meets his mother after liberation of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region #StopRussia #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/ok5qGtNNqD Advertisement — Mariana Betsa (@Mariana_Betsa) September 14, 2022

The soldier’s return home was widely celebrated online. One user commented, “This is the best video from freed towns we’ve seen in the last few days.”

On September 11, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the villages of Kozacha Lopan and Tokarivka in the Derhachi hromada of the Kharkiv Oblast.

Also Read