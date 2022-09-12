After Pakistan’s Asia Cup loss against Sri Lanka

LAHORE: At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s brilliant counterattack and the strong bowling of Pramod Madushan and Wanindu Hasaranaga helped Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup final and win the trophy for the sixth time.

Despite losing early wickets, Sri Lanka had amassed a 171-run total for Team Green thanks to Rajapaksa’s brilliant 45-ball 71.

The Babar Azam-led team, however, fell apart at 147 because it was ineffective in all three areas of the game: batting, bowling, and fielding.

Fans reacted fiercely when Pakistan failed to bring home the title, while celebrities also voiced their opinions after the team’s subpar performance, with some expressing support for the players.

Ali Zafar, a singer, expressed regret about the outcome. He posted on Instagram, asking whether the team had won or lost. I'm using west coast time. Just woke up and noticed…. ! I feel like going back to sleep.

Ali Zafar, a singer, expressed regret about the outcome. He posted on Instagram, asking whether the team had won or lost. I’m using west coast time. Just woke up and noticed…. ! I feel like going back to sleep.

Fahad Mustaf wrote on Twitter, “Srilanka played as a team and we as individuals! Srilanka deserves to win”.

Srilanka played as a team and we as individuals! Srilanka deserves to win 😊 — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) September 11, 2022

Shaan Shahid, a famous actor, criticised the team’s slow batting and shoddy fielding and urged the coach to own up to it.

Advertisement I tweeted about fakhr and all got on the band wagon to protect and support him … enjoy now .. he is a slogger not a batsman for batting on no 3 .. — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) September 11, 2022

Star of Pakistan Hira Mani claimed that Pakistani players gave good efforts throughout the game and revealed that she has now begun to follow cricket.

Star of Pakistan Hira Mani claimed that Pakistani players gave good efforts throughout the game and revealed that she has now begun to follow cricket.

