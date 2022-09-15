After Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, Koh-i-Noor Trends on Twitter

The 530-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond was given to Queen Victoria.

Diamond was set in the late Queen Elizabeth II’s crown.

Twitter users began a new trend by highlighting the Koh-i-Noor.

Following the passing of the British Queen, Elizabeth II, Twitter users began a new trend by highlighting the Koh-i-Noor diamond’s origins and calling for the Royal Family and the British Museum to return the diamond as well as several other artefacts that were taken from a number of nations that were once a part of the British Empire.

Pictured here is the Kohinoor diamond. Stolen by the British and now in the hands of their Royal Family. The British looted an est £45 thrillion from India between 1765-1938. They looted so much the word loot entered the English language from the Hindustani word meaning to rob pic.twitter.com/8x0lzFU6tG — Friendly Neighborhood Comrade (@SpiritofLenin) September 8, 2022

The 530-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond was given to Queen Victoria in 1850 and was set in the late Queen Elizabeth II’s crown. The British Empire wrongfully obtained the following objects from the areas it colonised, in addition to claiming the largest cut diamond in the world from India for itself.

