After seeing his mother remove artificial eyelashes, the young kid cries: video viral

A young child and his mother are featured in a video.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Child was visibly horrified and inconsolable.

Advertisement

A young child and his mother are featured in a video that has gone viral on social media. The young child was visibly horrified and inconsolable when he observed his mother removing her false eyelashes. He undoubtedly worried that this would upset his mother, which is why he begged her repeatedly to stop. Neha Nitin Nagpal, a maker of video content, posted the video to Instagram. Over 2 million people have viewed it.

Neha was planning on taking her makeup off when she got home. She began by removing the false eyelashes first. Her son was nearly scared by this. Neha claimed that her son attempted to stop her because he believed that she may get wounded if the lashes were removed and that they were real.

“When your infant is capable of feeling pain from a painless object. This is referred to be pure love, and my infant @divitnagpal experienced it. Best sensation,” is the caption for the video.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Neha Nitin Nagpal (@nehakalra46) Advertisement

Also Read