  • Ali Zafar spreads invaluable smiles among devastating victims of floods in Pakistan
  • The Foundation’s mission is multi-faceted.
  • More than 1,000 people have been killed.
  • Create more environmental awareness.
The Ali Zafar Foundation believes in healthy, progressive, empowered and clean living. The Foundation’s mission is multi-faceted: to promote the empowerment of women through access to equal education and opportunities; to also bolster the youth with a focus on schools and safe learning; to promote access to health for the less privileged and finally, to create more environmental awareness.

We all must come together to help those who have lost everytghing, further he said, “More than 1,000 people have been killed. Homes, public health facilities, water systems and schools have been destroyed or damaged. The risk of disease is high. 33 million people, about 14% of Pakistan’s population has been effected causing death, damage, displacement and loss whose effects will be felt for months and years to come. Agriculture, a mainstay of Pakistan’s economy, has been overwhelmed as fields drown. Nearly half the cotton crop has been lost in southern Sindh province.”
Founded in 2016 by Actor and Singer Ali Zafar, the Foundation has to date supported over 10,000 families from marginalized sections of society, particularly those effected negatively due to the Covid pandemic, including the transgender community, minorities, daily wage workers, musicians and the indigent. It has adopted two government schools in Lahore where it is focused on improving conditions and elevating the quality of learning for over 1000 young children.

