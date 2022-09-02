Alizeh Shah shares latest dance video sets internet on fire

Alizeh uploaded a dancing reel on her Instagram.

Alizeh Shah is one of the most talented celebrities in the television industry. She rose to fame after starring in the successful serial Tanaa Banaa. The actress is quite active on her social media, and she shares her daily updates with her fans.

Alizeh uploaded a dancing reel on her Instagram handle, and her moves are encouraging us to groove as well. The actress is dressed in pearl white fancy ethnic while she dances to the music. She captioned it, “mayn to khelungi 💀.”

Some fans have dropped heart and fire emojis in her comment section, while others called her ‘stunning’. Alizeh has always entertained her fans with her on-screen performances. And now she has recently transformed herself beautifully and Sharing the details of her new looks on social media fans are drolling over her looks.

Earlier, The stunning actress recently posted a tutorial for her go-to quick makeup. Her face, however, was already prepared for makeup because it was properly hydrated with lotion and primer and covered as well.

