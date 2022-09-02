Bilal Khan to excite fans with live show in Toronto

Advertisement
Pakistan’s well known performer, entertainer and YouTuber Bilal Khan, rose to notoriety from his raving success ‘Bachana’, streak the web by storm as the heart breaker reported live show in Toronto through virtual entertainment.

The vocal powerhouse to be reckoned with known for his acoustic songs, youth hymns, zapping live exhibitions and extraordinary acting, all set to enchant global fans by displaying his rockstar abilities and reverberating the reverberations of his faint commendable voice live in Toronto on October sixth.

Khan took to his online entertainment handle, shared the holding banner of much-expected show and wrote “For individuals in Toronto” alongside giving a connection to intrigued fans to get the tickets of enormous occasion.

As per the common banner, the multitalented craftsman will play out a portion of his blockbuster tracks like Bachana, Larho Mujhey, Khamoshi and some more.

As of late, the artist turned-entertainer has been praised for his awesome acting in telefilm ‘Afrah Tafreeh’. Besides, the genius’ tremendously adored Coke Studio tracks broke the YouTube records as ‘Lamha’ got 1.2 million perspectives, ‘Larho Mujhey’ gathered 4.2 million perspectives while ‘To Kya Hua’ beat the graph with 6.9 million YouTube sees.

