Doctors remove 62 steel spoons from man’s stomach after one year

A 32-year-old man called Vijay complained of excruciating stomach ache.

Doctors were surprised to discover 62 steel spoons in his stomach.

The man said that he had been eating spoons for a year.

Advertisement

In a strange incident, a man’s stomach was purportedly found to contain up to 62 steel spoons. The local media reported that a 32-year-old man called Vijay from the village was brought to a hospital after complaining of excruciating stomach ache. The physicians were surprised to discover steel spoons in his stomach when they checked him, 62 steel spoons were removed from Vijay’s stomach during an operation, which was announced to his family by the doctors right away.

According to Dr. Rakesh Khurrana, the man said that he had been eating spoons for a year when asked if he did so.

UP | 62 spoons have been taken out from the stomach of 32-year-old patient, Vijay in Muzaffarnagar. We asked him if he ate those spoons & he agreed. Operation lasted for around 2 hours, he is currently in ICU. Patient has been eating spoons for 1 year: Dr Rakesh Khurrana (27.09) pic.twitter.com/tmqnfWJ2lY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 28, 2022

Advertisement

He is currently in the ICU after a roughly two-hour operation. For a year, the patient has been eating spoon.

In a related incidence, a 36-year-old man devoured 63 rupee coins, reportedly out of depression. Doctors examined him and discovered a metallic mass in his stomach. The coins were later retrieved from his stomach by a medical team at the Hospital using a “endoscopic technique” over the course of two days.

Also Read Hareem Farooq looks ravishing in glitzy green saree at the awards The talented actress Hareem Farooq just shared some of her stunning photos...