During their notice period, employees at this US firm receive 10% hike

Being on notice and returning to work in the same office is undoubtedly a difficult chore, and most of us have been in such situation. However, one US-based business has helped to make the employees’ transfer period more bearable and easy.

Gorilla 76 grants employees a 10% raise throughout their notice period! You did read that correctly. A company founder’s message on LinkedIn has since gone viral and generated discussion among online users.

Gorilla 76’s creator, Jon Franko, shared the company’s stance for employees who have set their papers down on LinkedIn. “Any full-time employee who gives us at least six weeks’ notice will receive a 10% wage raise for the balance of their employment with Gorilla starting from the time they inform us of their desire to leave Gorilla and that they are looking for a new job. They must depart within three months, and we guarantee there will be no animosity,” Franko wrote.

This inspires our employees to take a different course of action if they feel stuck or in the wrong area. Additionally, it offers us time to plan our future course. It’s far superior to the typical two-week sprint, he continued.

Frank remarked, “Of course we don’t want anyone to quit,” nevertheless. But assuming they will all retire with us is foolish. The goal of our strategy is to make transitions as smooth as feasible.

