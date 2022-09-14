Elephant gets trapped inside a building: video viral

Video of an elephant attempting to escape a building has appeared online.

It was making every effort to escape from it.

The giant managed to safely exit the structure in due course.

Elephant videos are really entertaining to watch, don’t you think? We now have a new video to add to the lengthy collection. So, a video of an elephant attempting to escape a building has appeared online. It was tweeted about by Saket Badola, an employee of the Indian Forest Service, and is simply too fantastic to pass up.

The now-viral video shows an elephant trapped inside a structure. It was making every effort to escape from it. You’ll be amazed to learn, though, how the giant managed to safely exit the structure in due course.

The caption of the photo reads, “I bet you may not have seen a greater quality control inspector than this one.”

Have a Look:

The video quickly gained popularity online and appeared on Instagram.

According to the video, The elephant entered the premises in quest of food.

