Elon Musk claims that salted butter tastes fantastic at room temperature

Billionaire Elon Musk certainly knows how to keep his social media fans engaged. The CEO of Tesla is highly active online and frequently posts information that quickly goes viral and occasionally stirs up controversy. In a post on September 14, Musk expressed his thoughts on salted butter. It has undoubtedly become popular online and sparked discussion on the microblogging platform.

On Twitter, Elon Musk posted a link to a salted butter recipe. The founder of SpaceX claims that salted butter is delicious, but only at room temperature. He included a meme with his post as well. He wrote, “Salted butter is wonderful, but it should be kept at room temperature.

His post received over 42k likes and a tonne of comments from online users right after. While the majority of them agreed with Musk, some others had other opinions.

“Amen! Nothing beats butter that is simple to put on toast in the morning, “Someone wrote.

I genuinely can’t even tell if this is a joke or not, another user remarked.

