Faysal Quraishi shared video displaying the aftermath of last night

Faisal Qureshi is one of the most popular actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry. He has done some memorable roles that no one can ever forget.

Turning to his Instagram account have shared a video displaying the aftermath of last night’s match and talk about being a bad sport.

Watch here;

Today, he shared the glimpse of Pakistan’s exemplary match and wrote the caption in his story, “jeetny pe hamary piyary’ shair babbar ‘cheetay ‘outclass ‘no 1 team ‘shaizaday aur harny pe team biki howi hey boss paisey pakry hai bhai … abey khilna hi nai aata ‘bary no 1 banty hain ‘bara sir chard gaya tha etc etc.

Matlabi dunya.”

Also he shared throwback picture with Shoib Akhtar and wrote the caption, “Chalo bhai phir chalty hain @imshoaibakhtar.”

Earlier, Quraishi posted a video with Sohail Javed with whom he produced the film. He first clarified to his followers that though people were spreading lies about some bad blood between the two, there was no such thing.

