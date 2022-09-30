Former pm Imran Khan Offered Namaz in Helicopter.

Imran Khan will visit and deliver a lecture to the students of Edwardes College Peshawar today.

Edwardes College Peshawar is ready to welcome Chairman PTI.

Former prime minister of Pakistan and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan is praying while traveling in a helicopter while passing through the green valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per recorded video Imran Khan is fulfilling his duty even while sitting in the helicopter.

PTI leader is welcome to visit Edwardes College in Peshawar. The specifics state that Imran Khan was invited by the college administration to stop by and speak to the pupils.

The college posted on its official website that Chairman PTI Imran Khan will speak to students at Edwardes College in Peshawar on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Registration for the event has been requested from those who wish to attend.

Other notable personalities, like Quaid-e-Azam and Liaquat Ali Khan, attended the illustrious college, according to PTI focal point Azhar Mashwani, who confirmed the news.

It is important to note that Imran Khan will not be visiting Edwardes College Peshawar for the first time. He had already been to this esteemed institution in 1994.

Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI and a former prime minister, is currently trying to inspire Pakistanis to vote in the general elections scheduled for next year. Imran Khan has chosen to meet Pakistan’s young in order to directly address them after hosting successful rallies across the nation.

It’s interesting to note that Imran Khan’s visit to educational institutions during the height of his political campaign is getting conflicting feedback. Even though many Pakistanis have expressed their joy at the nation’s most well-liked leader personally visiting schools, many have also expressed their disapproval because they think educational institutions should be apolitical.

