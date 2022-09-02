One of the skilled entertainers of Pakistan, Hania Aamir as of late shared the itemized parts of her most well known character Hala from the on-going show sequential Mere Hamsafar.

Mere Humsafar is a sequential rotating around the convoluted existences of a family and their severe associations with one another.

In spite of the fact that fans are enamored with Hania’s splendid exhibition in ongoing episodes yet many have the subject of why she picks such person which is very not quite the same as her past style.

While paying all due respects to a similar in a meeting with BBC, Aamir expressed,

“For the most part, I do the characters through which I can show an enable ladies with a solid person since I need to be a motivation through my work. In any case, when I go through Hala’s personality, I understood that this character was different in numerous ways as it has different layers. Hala had an injury, as she was going through PTSD, so I figured it would be an engaging person for some however I had a test to legitimize it well.”

While responding to whether or not its more right than wrong to show the reliant person of an individual against an underhanded person like Hala’s mother by marriage, Janaan entertainer said,

“Hala’s personality has been in a condition of consistent depression since youth as she wasn’t sustained well and grew up with practically no parental figure which is the reason she considers herself subject to the main individual, her significant other, who is giving her voice and solidarity to go to bat for her privileges.”

Alongside dividing titbits of the off-screen science among her co-stars, the entertainer additionally shared her growth opportunity from seniors.

“It was a learning experience to work with senior actors like Saba Hameed and Samina Ahmad. I have seen them switching from being an actor to a director as they were so knowledgeable about the set design, the dialogues delivery and every aspect related to the shoot.”

