Hira Mani surprised fans with rendition of mega hit Pasoori

Hira Mani with crossing 7,000,000 supporters on Instagram.

Hira frequently treats her fans with engaging posts.

Hira Mani definitive superwoman in the real.

Advertisement

Glamming up, we frequently gaze upward to exquisite Pakistani VIP Hira Mani, a definitive superwoman in the realm of fabulousness and style.

The 32-year-old shot to phenomenal distinction with her perfect acting in hit dramatizations like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

She watches out for her relationship with fans through web-based entertainment where she used to share her photographs and recordings of her normal exercises. From charming photoshoots to amusing recordings, Hira frequently treats her fans with engaging posts on Instagram.

The dynamic connection has assisted Hira Mani with crossing 7,000,000 supporters on Instagram. The entertainer shared a video of her presentation at a show in London as she dropped the uplifting news.

“Bohat bohat shukriya 7 million followers hougaye ajj mujeu Pata hai 7 billion log jo instagram nahi use kertey woh bhe mujhse piyar kertey hain I love you all app hain tou main hun … mere taraf se app sub ko bohat piyar [Thank you so much as I achieved 7 million followers today. I know the 7 billion people not using Instagram also loeve me. I love you all as what I am is because of your]”.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

On the work front, Hira Mani had brought together with Pakistani actor Junaid Khan for his tune Yadaan which has been cherished by the fans.

Also Read Alizeh Shah shares quick make-up tutorial Alizeh Shah has shed a ton of weight and has totally changed...