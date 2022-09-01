Advertisement
Leonardo DiCaprio has called off his engagement to Camila Morrone
  • The couple, who’d been dating for four years.
  • Internet users were quick to make fun of the issue.
  • They are making memes about their ages difference.
Leonardo DiCaprio has made news again again after calling off his engagement to actor-model Camila Morrone. They’d been dating for four years. However, the Titanic star, 47, has made no formal word regarding the rumored developments in his romantic life. But that hasn’t prevented people from making memes about DiCaprio’s dating history.

With a 22-year age difference, DiCaprio and Morrone became the target of internet mockery for quite some time. And now, their breakup has fueled the meme fire, with the majority of them based on the fact that DiCaprio’s girlfriends were all under the age of 25.

Some even claimed that before dating Morrone, DiCaprio had broken up with four women before the age of 26. One Twitter user even published a graph depicting the age distribution.

Internet users wasted no time in making fun of the issue by creating some extremely amusing templates. We’ve produced a list of the best memes.

