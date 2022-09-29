Little boy’s crying video while studying goes viral

Child crying video goes viral.

He says he will grow old while continuing to learn.

We all hated doing our homework as children and yearned to play outside with our pals. The internet is also full of videos of kids who dislike studying and act out when required to do so.

One such video that has gone viral shows a child crying and lamenting to his mother that he will grow old while continuing to learn. He says, “Zindagi Bhar Padhai Karte Karte Buddha Ho Jaunga,” when his mother criticizes him for failing to finish his homework. His mother quips sarcastically in response to the unexpected response, “To kya hua Buddha ho jaana, padh likh ke buddha hona, anpadh gawar bann ke buddha kyun hona hai.”

The video was posted on September 28 and has already received more than 419K views and more than 3800 retweets. The small boy’s distress was sympathetic to many online users, who also found the video to be so.

Users have commented, “School main course itna hi rakha jaaye ki sabhi bacche school main hi padh le, school main hi practise kar le, thoda teaching ko advance banana padenga itna sara school tools ho gaye hain use kare” and “This is really upsetting to witness youngsters sobbing when conducting studies. Thanks to my father’s advice, I distinctly recall having to make everything for my child enjoyable and teaching him how to study independently. Make him learn math by giving him toffees, teaching him the times tables, and having him play and write on the stairs, among other things.

