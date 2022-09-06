Mathira revealed that she have always been a fan of Virat Kohli

The perennially divisive Mathira never runs out of topics to discuss. Over the years, she has been in the spotlight for both good and bad reasons. Since her days as a video jockey, Mathira has experienced love, hate, teasing, and numerous opportunities to be put in her place.

Turning to Mathira’s Instagram she shared post appreciating Virat Kohli and also expresses that she has always been a fan of Virat Kohli and now we know why tap below to watch.

Earlier, Mathira revealed that since moving to Pakistan from Zimbabwe, where she was born and raised, she’s had to sleep hungry, travel in rickshaws and the adversity followed by a series of bad relationships, made her lose faith in God. But now, she prays tahajjud, salatul hajat and even recites the Quran in English to understand it better. She’s also decided to upgrade her wardrobe in an attempt to grow with time.

