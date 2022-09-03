Mawra Hocane twinning with her mother; see pictures

Mawra, uploaded some beautiful pictures with her mom, and went on to divulge her true inspiration, feels blessed to have her with her career highs, her personal favourites and what she thinks of her peers.

Tap to view the pictures she can be seen twinning in Navy blue dress with her beautiful mom paired with decent jewellery and captioned it; “twinning with my person forever #MAMA in our #Usolid @uxmofficial.”

Earlier, Pakistani diva Mawra Hocane is commending her 10 years in the business. The entertainer, who shot her most memorable show sequential, Mere Huzoor, in 2011, has made some amazing progress from that point forward. With a Bollywood project under her name and a few honors, Mawra could be promoted as quite possibly of the most famous Pakistani star.

