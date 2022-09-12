Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Minal Khan: No-makeup selfie perfectly captures everyone’s Monday vibes
Minal Khan: No-makeup selfie perfectly captures everyone’s Monday vibes

Minal Khan: No-makeup selfie perfectly captures everyone’s Monday vibes

Articles
Advertisement
Minal Khan: No-makeup selfie perfectly captures everyone’s Monday vibes

Minal Khan: No-makeup selfie perfectly captures everyone’s vibe

Advertisement

Minal Khan is a phenomenal and multi-talented Pakistani actress who is also a stunning model. Young twin sisters Minal and Aiman Khan work in the drama profession. These adorable twin sisters first came into the spotlight when they were little. In the television show Kaash Mein Teri Beti Na Hoti, Minal Khan made her debut as a young performer. The stunning Minal Khan is becoming more well-known because to her amazing performances. The audience was won over by her captivating performances in Jalan, Hasad, Ki Jana Mein Kon, Parchayee, and Ishq Ha.

In 2021, Minal Khan and Ahsan Akram got married. This classy couple had been dating one other for a very long period. A fairytale wedding took place. This cute duo is well-known for their quick romance. The actress from Jalan admits that she fell in love with Mohsin the moment he proposed to her. She is gaining more fame as a result of her stunning appearance. She possessed a sizable social media fan base. She has 9.5 million followers on Instagram. The stunning apparel line AnM was created by Minal Khan and her twin sister. The famous sisters are skillfully managing their brand. Their goal is to create clothing that is elegant, inviting, and lovely.

Minal Khan sums up everyone's Monday mood with a no-makeup selfie: 'Ready for rain'

Minal Khan just published a photo of herself in a Monday mood. In formal attire, Minal Khan is glamorised. She is happy and enjoying the rain. Recently the couple also celebrated their one wedding anniversary with full love and charm. The famed lovebirds are known for their tenderness and adoration.

Also Read

Nadia Khan drops pictures from Sarmad Khoosat’s niece wedding ceremony
Nadia Khan drops pictures from Sarmad Khoosat’s niece wedding ceremony

Nadia Afgan and Mandana Zaidi attended the wedding of Sarmad Khoosat's family....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Netflix to release 'Puss in Boots' in two windows
Netflix to release 'Puss in Boots' in two windows
Ayesha Omar shares her working experience with Feroze Khan and Mohsin Abbas
Ayesha Omar shares her working experience with Feroze Khan and Mohsin Abbas
Lori Spelling hospitalized for 'difficulty breathing'
Lori Spelling hospitalized for 'difficulty breathing'
Javeria Abbasi and Anzela Abbasi look stunning at at recent wedding
Javeria Abbasi and Anzela Abbasi look stunning at at recent wedding
Hira Mani celebrates her son's birthday bash; see photos
Hira Mani celebrates her son's birthday bash; see photos
First Christmas without the Queen, Charles to lead the royal family
First Christmas without the Queen, Charles to lead the royal family
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story