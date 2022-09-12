Minal Khan: No-makeup selfie perfectly captures everyone’s vibe

Minal Khan is a phenomenal and multi-talented Pakistani actress who is also a stunning model. Young twin sisters Minal and Aiman Khan work in the drama profession. These adorable twin sisters first came into the spotlight when they were little. In the television show Kaash Mein Teri Beti Na Hoti, Minal Khan made her debut as a young performer. The stunning Minal Khan is becoming more well-known because to her amazing performances. The audience was won over by her captivating performances in Jalan, Hasad, Ki Jana Mein Kon, Parchayee, and Ishq Ha.

In 2021, Minal Khan and Ahsan Akram got married. This classy couple had been dating one other for a very long period. A fairytale wedding took place. This cute duo is well-known for their quick romance. The actress from Jalan admits that she fell in love with Mohsin the moment he proposed to her. She is gaining more fame as a result of her stunning appearance. She possessed a sizable social media fan base. She has 9.5 million followers on Instagram. The stunning apparel line AnM was created by Minal Khan and her twin sister. The famous sisters are skillfully managing their brand. Their goal is to create clothing that is elegant, inviting, and lovely.

Minal Khan just published a photo of herself in a Monday mood. In formal attire, Minal Khan is glamorised. She is happy and enjoying the rain. Recently the couple also celebrated their one wedding anniversary with full love and charm. The famed lovebirds are known for their tenderness and adoration.

