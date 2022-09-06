Nadia Jamil criticises NADRA for delaying the paperwork

The actor Nadia Jamil has been outspoken on social media about her problems, particularly issues with the Pakistani adoption procedure. She is seeking assistance because she is having another problem with Nuri’s medical visa application.

She posted a picture of daughter on Monday with the remark, “I love her. She is missed. Nadra, this time you didn’t create even one paper for her. I waited forever. Requesting whoever can help me get Nuri’s guardianship certificate, bay form and passport made and help me apply for a medical visa for her. No child should have to be away from her mother. Especially if she has a medical condition.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nadia Jamil (@njlahori) Advertisement

The Damsa actor explained that she has to be in the UK for her sons’ schooling. Her daughter is currently in Pakistan with her paternal grandma.

“It’s been over a year since I adopted her. And I’m still struggling with the paper work. She was meant to be assessed by eye doctors in the UK by this October. I’m am going to keep trying,” Jamil wrote, hoping they’d be reunited soon. “My baby is a champion, a warrior and a delicious munchkin. Like her Mama. Keep us both in your prayers. Please.”

She also introduced five of her foster sons to her fans in a group shot she published. She explained to them the origins of Sabir, Ali Rashid, Azaad, Talha, and Ali Shakir as well as their careers, traumas, and first memories. She discussed their current situations, how they are all distinctive in their own ways, and their future professional goals.

“I will not risk these boys of mine being subjected to rejection and abandonment again. The one thing they [thirst] for in life is being important in someone’s life. A sense of significance. And they are so very important to me. Deeply so. They inspire me and teach me. They lean in to laughter and healing. They are strong warriors and nurturers,” she wrote.

Advertisement

She added that it’s unfortunate that we demand such high levels of resiliency from our children and that no child should ever need to be as strong as they have had to be. They are tougher than the majority of grownups I know. They ought to be engaged in play and given chances to appreciate education, forming bonds with others, and experiencing love. Instead, they struggle mightily to endure their isolation and prior traumas. The pride and joy of my heart are my foster sons, she said.

Also Read Nadia Hussain faces strong trolls for her bold dressing Nadia Hussain is regarded as a talented actress, model, and mother. The...