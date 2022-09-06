Advertisement
  Nauman Javed's first social media post discussing his two divorces
Articles
The first reality-based programme, Tamasha, has just premiered on Pakistan’s top-rated channel, Ary Digital, with Adnan Siddiqui as the host.

Since the show’s debut two weeks ago, it has become the talk of the town and, in addition, is growing more intriguing every day as a result of the contestants’ performances. The remaining few contenders are scheduled for elimination after the elimination of two contestants.

The very amiable and caring candidate Nauman Javed discussed his two unsuccessful marriages on the thirteenth day of Tamasha Ghar. This is what happened: Seher Baig, one of the other competitors, asked Noman, “Are you married or single?” On this question, he answered that I am completely single she further questioned that are you happy being single, better than being in a relationship. He replied that first, it is perplexing. He further said that there are some people who are interested in me, but I am just taking my time. As I have been bitten not only two but many times, so now I am a little bit scared about all this.

He continued by saying that I believe camaraderie is something we all need since it helps keep us normal. It is crucial to follow nature’s lead because doing otherwise keeps you normal; doing otherwise is abnormal. He said that I had been married twice, the first time to a well-known singer (he wouldn’t reveal his name, but everyone knows she was Fariha Parvez), and the second time to a popular actress (he wouldn’t disclose his name again, but everyone knows she was Jana Malik). Both were well-known Pakistani celebrities, but they are no longer active in the field. He went on to say that he had personally come to realise that he had a saviour complex.

