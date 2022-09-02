Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Trending
  • Nawal Saeed breaks silence about breakup with Arslan Faisal
Nawal Saeed breaks silence about breakup with Arslan Faisal

Nawal Saeed breaks silence about breakup with Arslan Faisal

Articles
Advertisement
Nawal Saeed breaks silence about breakup with Arslan Faisal

Nawal Saeed breaks silence about breakup with Arslan Faisal

Advertisement

Nawal Saeed is a Pakistani entertainer who has done many hit serials. She’s cherished as a result of her acting. As of late, Nawal Saeed drilled down into her separation with her Ex-beau, which, as per fans’ theory was, as a matter of fact, Arslan Faisal.

Discussing her separation and her confidence in horoscopes of the two individuals in relationship she said, “”Yes, I saw and checked our horoscopes but I didn’t think about it much, I actually become blind in love, well, the person is not with me which means our horoscopes didn’t match, I am blind in love”.

She added, “People warn me about a person and tell about all the red lines but I say that I will change the man but how can I change a person, obviously, he would be changed by his parents and not me”.

It is to be recollected that Arslan Faisal and Nawal Saeed were very normal with their reactions on one another’s virtual entertainment

Both used to post messy remarks on one another’s photos on Instagram which assembled fans’ consideration and individuals began estimating that the two are together and there is definitely something happening between them however presently they are not any more together, they don’t for even a moment remark on one another’s posts.

Advertisement

Also Read

Mira Sethi and Muhammad Ahmed’s hilarious BTS video goes viral
Mira Sethi and Muhammad Ahmed’s hilarious BTS video goes viral

Mira Sethi was sighted with everyone's favourite on-screen Dada Jee Muhammad Ahmed...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Alia Bhatt says her role as Gangubai gave her confidence to talk
Alia Bhatt says her role as Gangubai gave her confidence to talk
Kartik Aaryan's biggest blockbusters and best performances in 2022
Kartik Aaryan's biggest blockbusters and best performances in 2022
Kajol gains 8 kg after marrying because of this habit
Kajol gains 8 kg after marrying because of this habit
Nida Yasir reveals the women who invited 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' Ayesha to her show
Nida Yasir reveals the women who invited 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' Ayesha to her show
Ranbir Kapoor looks classy at Red Sea IFF Award
Ranbir Kapoor looks classy at Red Sea IFF Award
Hrithik Roshan, and other star kids pose with Reena Roy in photo
Hrithik Roshan, and other star kids pose with Reena Roy in photo
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story