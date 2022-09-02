Nawal Saeed breaks silence about breakup with Arslan Faisal

Nawal Saeed is a Pakistani entertainer who has done many hit serials. She’s cherished as a result of her acting. As of late, Nawal Saeed drilled down into her separation with her Ex-beau, which, as per fans’ theory was, as a matter of fact, Arslan Faisal.

Discussing her separation and her confidence in horoscopes of the two individuals in relationship she said, “”Yes, I saw and checked our horoscopes but I didn’t think about it much, I actually become blind in love, well, the person is not with me which means our horoscopes didn’t match, I am blind in love”.

She added, “People warn me about a person and tell about all the red lines but I say that I will change the man but how can I change a person, obviously, he would be changed by his parents and not me”.

It is to be recollected that Arslan Faisal and Nawal Saeed were very normal with their reactions on one another’s virtual entertainment

Both used to post messy remarks on one another’s photos on Instagram which assembled fans’ consideration and individuals began estimating that the two are together and there is definitely something happening between them however presently they are not any more together, they don’t for even a moment remark on one another’s posts.

