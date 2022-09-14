Netizens amazed by train ride via “Maple-leaf tunnel” in Japan

The “Maple-leaf tunnel” rail view video has gone viral.

Japan Railways alter the train’s speed and lighting.

The tunnel is a road lined with 280 Japanese maple trees.

Train rides offer the chance to view breathtaking scenery. Japan Railways, which travel through some of the most beautiful landscapes in the nation, elevate the tourist experience by altering the train’s speed and lighting to encourage passengers to take in the scenery more fully.

In the vicinity of a mountain valley in northern Kyoto, the Eizan Electric Train of Japan frequently travels through a road lined with 280 Japanese maple trees known as the Maple-leaf Tunnel. The train shuts off its internal lights and begins to go more slowly so that riders can enjoy the beauty of the maple trees.

The fall season, which lasts from mid-September to early December, when the maple trees are covered in red and yellow leaves, is when the “Maple-leaf tunnel” offers the greatest views.

This is stunning! To allow riders to better view autumn leaves, the driver of this Eizan Electric Railway train on the Kurama Line switches off the lights so passengers can better view this “Maple Tunnel” outside #Kyoto. Advertisement Another reason to love #Japan‘s rail culture. pic.twitter.com/EKM6mcqM76 — Taras Grescoe 🚇 (@grescoe) September 13, 2022

The “Maple-leaf tunnel” rail view video that Taras Grescoe (@grescoe) uploaded on Twitter on Tuesday has gone viral.

“It’s almost like maybe transportation might be a pleasurable part of life that allows us to be present with our community and our surroundings, rather than something we grunt our way through as soon as possible,” a Twitter user said in response to the undated video.

