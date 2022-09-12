Sarah Khan’s headband outrageous cost will blow your mind

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir have begun imparting their own experiences to their fans. Sarah and Falak are without a doubt quite possibly of the most cherished superstar in media outlets. Individuals love the delightful way they express their adoration and esteem for one another and in this period, both the stars are seen sharing positive side of union with the world. Sarah and Falak are both very effective in their professions. Falak’s work exceptionally makes the little family travel a ton and Falak has been imparting looks from their global excursions to their fans.

Sarah and Falak were in Dubai and Sarah chose to go briefly shopping binge. Falak as expected archived their excursion. Sarah needed to purchase a sack which was not accessible at the store around then. So she went for only one headband from Prada. Falak continued kidding that he will get bankrupt after Sarah is done with her shopping. Here is Sarah with her new headband:

Your mind will be blown by Sarah’s headband’s outrageous cost. Retail price, taxes included, for this satin headband from Prada with a logo is 330 Euros.

