Seismic tremor hits Liechtenstein Parliament during earthquake

During a seismic tremor earthquake in Liechtenstein where legislators were examining tremor protection, a shake shook the parliamentary structure, detailed the BBC.

The lawmaker talking in the video dismisses it as the shudder hits, shaking the camera recording her. The web has responded to the video with humor.

 

Earthquake gave its attendance,” said a user.

“Earth is speaking up,” chimed in another.

Another user said: “Don’t talk about someone behind them, they might hear you.”

A user communicated their failure at the grin of the legislator.

In no less than three hours of being posted, the video has collected more than 177,000 preferences and a lot of remarks.

