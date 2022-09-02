Singer Amanat Ali invited for dinner with PM Canada

Pakistani vocalist Amanat Ali met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the wake of being welcomed by the country’s parliament to hear the Canadian chief talking about the staggering floods in Pakistan.

In a virtual entertainment post, the Taana Baana singer imparted an image to Trudeau as he felt regarded to be important for a decent drive sent off by Ottawa.

“It was a distinction to be welcomed by the Canadian Parliament to hear the Prime Minister of Canada Mr Justin Trudeau talk about the government assistance of Pakistan and the continuous floods and how we can assist,” he composed.

The artist further appealed to God for the country as tremendous wraps have been immersed after record downpours and almost 1,200 individuals have been killed, and early gauges put the expenses at $10 billion.

Recently, PM Trudeau reported offering help to Islamabad through United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund and Red Cross Canada to give food, clean water and other fundamental administrations as fast as could really be expected.

