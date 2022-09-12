Advertisement
TikToker Nadeem ‘Naniwala’ arrested for ‘kidnapping’ YouTuber in Sialkot

According to police, popular Pakistani TikToker Nadeem Mubarak alias “Naniwala” and his associates were detained for allegedly attempting to kidnap YouTuber Ahmed Ali.

According to reports, the victim was first intimidated by Nadeem Mubarak before roasting him in a recent video over an online altercation.

Later, TikToker and his four associates travelled to the Daska neighbourhood of Sialkot, where they are accused of kidnapping YouTuber Ahmed Ali and his brother; however, the victim’s sibling was able to flee the scene.

On the basis of the victim’s brother’s complaint, police then took action and filed a case under section 365. Additionally, Sialkot Police tweeted to announce Nadeem Naniwala’s arrest for kidnapping and violence.

Cops confirmed the release of the prisoner as well. The victim reported to police that the TikToker and his cronies had seized him against his will and assaulted him.

Prior to the occurrence, the Sialkot DPO took notice of it and promised that justice will be done in the matter.

