Very soon, YouTube will become much more annoying

YouTube is attempting to increase the number of users who subscribe to its premium service by displaying increasingly more obtrusive advertisements. The video-sharing website has been covertly testing a new advertising model that will display up to five commercials before the video even begins.

Several free customers began to protest that they were now seeing five commercials before the movie instead of the normal two, which is how the information became public. These reports were shared on Reddit, Twitter, and other forums and social media sites.

youtube just gave me 5 long unskipable ads pic.twitter.com/FgUUrzZvoB — The Ricked One (@LoganC01962550) September 8, 2022

Naturally, this infuriated a lot of users, but thankfully YouTube addressed one of the complaints right away.

So @YouTube 2 ads weren’t enough now y’all wanna play 5 ads that no one cares for AND I CANT SKIP ? — Mermaidvee🧜🏽‍♀️ (@BadGyalVeeVee) September 7, 2022

This “may” occur with a certain kind of ad style known as bumper advertising, according to YouTube. These are typically more compact advertisements made to reach more consumers and raise brand awareness. According to YouTube, you can provide feedback directly from YouTube through the feedback total, and these are normally 6 seconds long.

Even though they are only 6 seconds long, the total length of the advertising is 40 seconds, which is greater than the current TV commercials.

Not all free users are receiving these kinds of adverts, thus it is important to point out that the new ad strategy is still in the testing stage. Additionally, YouTube did not reject the new ad model in its official answer, indicating that all users will soon be able to use it.

Users of YouTube Premium, on the other hand, do not see any advertising at all. Additionally, they have access to additional material across the platform and can download videos for offline viewing. You can listen to music without any interruptions with YouTube Music Premium, which is included with the premium subscription. For the time being, Pakistan cannot access it.

